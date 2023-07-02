Ian Bishop, Darren Sammy react as West Indies fails to qualify for ICC WC 2023 - WATCH

The West Indies cricket dealt a severe setback on Saturday as they were knocked out from the race to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The impending world cup will be the first ever that will proceed without the presence of the Caribbean side. Two-time World Champions and winners of the tournament's inaugural edition lost to Scotland in the do-or-die WC qualifier match and thus squandered the chance ti feature at the prestigious ICC competition that will take place in India later this year.

3 Things you need to know:

West Indies brought out raw emotions from ex-Windies players and fans

Prior to the humbling 7-wicket loss to Scotland, the Windies' Super Over loss to the Netherlands had already put them in troubled waters, but they still had a slight chance. In their match against Scotland, the Caribbean team was dismissed for 181, and Scotland finished the job in Harare with 6.3 overs remaining.

The loss against the Scots and subsequent elimination came as a rather nightmare for the fans and promoters of West Indies cricket. Reactions were bound to come and many ex-West Indies cricketers appeared in a video that the International Cricket Council put on Instagram, regarding the elimination of West Indies. The visuals showcase the raw expressions on the faces of cricketer-turned-commentators, Ian Bishop and Carlos Braithwaite. The devastated state of coach Darren Sammy and some fans who could not control their emotions to flow.

The universe boss Chris Gayle dropped a comment on the post shared by ICC that wrote “Delete this post! Thank you!"

Have to go through a transition

The ICC World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to start from October 5, 2023, will miss one of the game's premier names. However, the game does not stop and WI might have to go through a complete transition to once again come into the mainstream. Till then the Calypso beats may remain away from the field.