Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming: How to watch 2nd ODI live in India, UK and US

In the first of the three-match ODI series, Afghanistan displayed impressive batting skills to defeat Sri Lanka. Afghanistan will now try to clinch the series by triumphing in the second game following that commanding six-wicket victory. The 2nd ODI will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The match is scheduled to start at 10 AM IST.

Ahead of the start of the 2nd ODI, let's get a hold of where to catch the live action. Here are all the necessary details of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match take place?

The second of the three match bilaterial series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 4.

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 10 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2ns ODI in India?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI in the UK?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be telecasted on Sky Sports Cricket. The SL vs AFG match starts at 5:30 AM BST.

How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI in the US?

Willow TV will telecast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI in the United States. The match starts at 12:30 am EST.

SL vs AFG: Full squad details

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk & vc), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan Full Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Farid Ahmad Malik