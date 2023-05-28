CSK Vs GT: Ashish Nehra Takes Rashid Khan On A Fun Scooter Ride Ahead Of Final - WATCH

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra is known to be a players coach and is always seen on the boundary line backing his players during the match. Nehra won the trophy with the team last season and has also taken them to the final in the IPL 2023. Ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL finale match, Ashish was seen carrying team players Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan on a scooter during the team's practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a video posted on Jio Cinema, Ashish Nehra was seen riding a red scooter during the team's practice session ahead of the final. He was also carrying Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma behind him. Both the bowlers are placed second and third in the purple cap standings in which Rashid has 26 wickets from 16 matches whereas Mohit has taken 24 wickets from 13 games.

Gujarat Titans have been amongst the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League 2023 and topped the table during the league phase. The team was not really dependent on the individual players and in every match, different players came out as the match winners.

However, the team had a deep impact of Shubman Gill's performance during the whole season as the right-handed opening batsman till now has scored 851 runs in the 16 matches he has played till now. He is coming off by hitting three centuries in the last four matches and smashed all the Mumbai Indians bowlers to all the parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Qualifier 2 of the tournament.

Getting to the Chennai Super Kings, the team was placed in the second position just after Gujarat Titans and also defeated them in Qualifier 1 by 15 runs. The team has been playing with the same team combination till now and has not done a lot of changes. This also explains the self-belief that MS Dhoni had in his players due to which they also delivered with some good performances throughout the tournament.

The final will also be a rewind of the inaugural match of the IPL 2023 and both teams are equally favourites to win the title.