Last Updated:

CSK Vs GT: Ashish Nehra Takes Rashid Khan On A Fun Scooter Ride Ahead Of Final - WATCH

Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra was seen riding a scooter ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final along with Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan

Image: Jio Cinema/Twitter


Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra is known to be a players coach and is always seen on the boundary line backing his players during the match. Nehra won the trophy with the team last season and has also taken them to the final in the IPL 2023. Ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL finale match, Ashish was seen carrying team players Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan on a scooter during the team's practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

In a video posted on Jio Cinema, Ashish Nehra was seen riding a red scooter during the team's practice session ahead of the final. He was also carrying Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma behind him. Both the bowlers are placed second and third in the purple cap standings in which Rashid has 26 wickets from 16 matches whereas Mohit has taken 24 wickets from 13 games. 

Ashish Nehra has fun with Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma on scooter; Watch 

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT