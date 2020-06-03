Sri Lankan Players Resume Training, Say Sweat Not As Effective As Saliva

Sri Lankan cricket players who resumed their training in the nets this week have told their coach Mickey Arthur that sweat is not as effective as saliva. According to reports, the cricketers have said that sweat makes the ball heavier. Mickey Arthur was the member of the ICC committee that decided against the use of saliva in cricket matches keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur has reportedly told his players to adopt the new mechanism as it is going to stay for quite some time now.

"The ICC Cricket Committee heard from the Chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee Dr. Peter Harcourt regarding the elevated risk of the transmission of the virus through saliva, and unanimously agreed to recommend that the use of saliva to polish the ball be prohibited. The Committee also noted the medical advice that it is highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted through sweat and saw no need to prohibit the use of sweat to polish the ball whilst recommending that enhanced hygiene measures are implemented on and around the playing field," the ICC had said in a release on May 18.

It is still not known when international cricket will resume but players and commentators have already spoken against the saliva ban. Australian cricketer Steve Smith has expressed his disappointment with ICC's new rule of saliva ban. Former Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee has said that it will be difficult for administrators to implement the rule. However, the ICC is adamant in its decision saying that the rule is here to stay, at least until a vaccine is developed.

The Sri Lanka cricket team started their post-lockdown training session with six members from the 13-player squad reporting for the 12-day residential camp. The training session on June 2 was reportedly suspended after Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratene suffered a heatstroke. The session began on June 3 without Karunaratne where players trained in nets for hours.

