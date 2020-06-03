Mohammad Shami Boasts Of Ability To Get Reverse Swing Even Without Saliva On The Ball

India pacer Mohammad Shami is one of the leading pacers in the world across all three formats. Mohammad Shami's on-field performances have received lots of plaudits from the fans and cricketing fraternity. Mohammad Shami’s toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers have the potential to give a chilling experience to any opposition batsman.

ALSO READ | ICC: Shoaib Akhtar claims VVS Laxman wanted to bang his head on the ground in 2006 Test

The right-arm bowler had a sensational 2019 where he even claimed a World Cup hat-trick and became only the second Indian to after Chetan Sharma in 1987 to achieve the feat. Mohammad Shami is also renowned for his ability to reverse-swing the ball. He is arguably India's best bowler with the old ball who has the skills to execute reverse swing to perfection.

Mohammad Shami unbothered by ICC's proposal to ban the usage of saliva

However, recently the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposed a ban on usage of saliva due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has not pleased fast bowlers. ICC's proposal hasn't gone down well with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, as well as India pace, spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. However, Mohammad Shami is not really bothered by the proposal.

ALSO READ | IPL: Faf du Plessis speaks on Suresh Raina's match-winning knock against KXIP in 2013

Mohammad Shami has stated that he can still get reverse swing going even after the proposed ban of the use of saliva if the shine of the ball is maintained properly. In an Instagram chat, Mohammad Shami said that there will be difficulties as bowlers have been accustomed to using saliva since childhood. He added that if you are a fast bowler, instinctively you apply saliva to shine the ball. However, he said that if you can maintain the shine of the dry ball, it will definitely reverse.

Mohammad Shami also spoke on ICC Cricket Committee's recommendation to use sweat instead of saliva in order to shine the ball. He said that it won't help as sweat and saliva work differently. He added that he has never tried bowling without saliva. But now because of coronavirus pandemic, it’s very important to stop using saliva.

ALSO READ | IPL: Chris Gayle takes SRH to the cleaners with 104* for KXIP in IPL 2018; watch video

Mohammad Shami also recalled India's famous and historic 2-1 series victory on Australian soil in 2018-19. Recalling the series win, Mohammad Shami said that the team had partied long with each other and family members on the top floor of the hotel after the win. He also said that during that series, no one played selfishly. Shami further said that the Indian team wants to take up challenges anywhere and added that the upcoming India-Australia series will be the one to watch and play for.

ALSO READ | ICC: Matthew Hayden admits beating KXIP and MI in 2010 as two favourite all-time IPL moments

Shoaib Akhtar claims to have started bowling reverse swing at the age of 16

Recently, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shoaib Akhtar made a sensational claim saying that he used to reverse swing the bowl at the young age of 16. The 'Rawalpindi Express' added that people felt threatened by his aura and that is the reason why they tried dragging him in numerous controversies. Although many doubted Shoaib Akhtar even then, the former fast bowler claimed that he was not perturbed since he had learnt the trade of taking wickets. Shoaib Akhtar added that at the age of 16 he used to reverse swing the ball in the nets.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP