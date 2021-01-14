Sushant's sister Shweta asks, 'how should we celebrate Bhai's birthday', gives suggestions

Fans might not have imagined that Sushant Singh Rajput’s 34th birthday last year would go on to be his last. January 21 this year would hold an altogether different meaning for them after the actor breathed his last in June last year. But ‘SSRians’ have been making plans to mark his 35th birth anniversary in various ways and even his sister Shweta Singh Kirti sought suggestions.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister seeks suggestions for ways to mark SSR’s birthday

Using the hashtag ‘Sushant Birthday Celebration’, Shweta Singh Kirti, who is based in the USA, asked how should they celebrate her ‘Bhai’s birthday on January 21.

How should we celebrate Bhai’s birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 13, 2021

As suggestions poured in the comments section, after a few minutes, Shweta suggested that one could help three people and pray for Sushant’s soul on his birthday. She added that a 15-minute global meditation session too could be a good idea.

How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant’s Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday.❤️🙏❤️ #SushantBithdayCelebration — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 13, 2021

She also urged her fans to ‘celebrate his life’ while spreading love and joy, by asking them to post videos performing on his songs.

And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let’s celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. ❤️🙏❤️ #SushantBirthdayCelebration — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 13, 2021

Thursday also marked seven months since Sushant passed away at his residence in Mumbai.

Fans have been carrying out numerous initiatives to celebrate the legacy of the Chhichhore star, right from using various hashtags, performing charitable initiatives and rituals for his soul.

Shweta had recently shared a handwritten note of her brother, where he had expressed his regret about always wanting to be better rather than finding out who he already was.

Written by Bhai...the thought so profound ❤️ #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/QcDYbAfQTm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 12, 2021

As far as the investigation into his death case is concerned, the CBI confirmed to MP Subramanian Swamy that all angles were being looked into the case, and that the investigation was still on.

