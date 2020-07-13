CSK Love? K Srikkanth Picks MS Dhoni Over Sourav Ganguly As Better Captain In Home Tests

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has voted in favour of Chennai Super Kings ( CSK)skipper MS Dhoni of being a better Test captain than current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. While speaking on the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Kris Srikkanth said that it was difficult to make comparisons between MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly.

Kris Srikkanth reveals his reason behind picking CSK skipper MS Dhoni over Sourav Ganguly

K Srikkanth said that MS Dhoni produced results in Test matches without having the luxury of spinners such as Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble in the team. He also said that looking at MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly's track record on home soil, he opined that definitely the former is better than the latter as a Test captain.

While praising Sourav Ganguly for his captaincy during 2001 series against Australia, K Srikkanth said that the former skipper was fantastic during the series and even praised the way in which his team had come back to beat Steve Waugh’s world champion Australian side, who were on a 16-match unbeaten run.

MS Dhoni manger clears air on retirement plans

MS Dhoni's manager Mihir Diwakar has recently revealed that the CSK skipper has no plans to retire currently. While speaking to PTI, Diwakar said that MS Dhoni is absolutely determined to play the IPL 2020 and looking at his intensity during the CSK training camp, it doesn't seem like he is thinking about retirement. Diwakar further said that MS Dhoni has worked extremely hard for his return to cricket.

MS Dhoni's future has been under speculation ever since the CSK skipper took a sabbatical from the sport post India's semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup, which has now lasted for more than a year. The CSK skipper was set for a comeback to cricket in the IPL 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the BCCI to postpone the tournament.

The IPL 2020 is also considered as a crucial tournament for MS Dhoni's chance of making his comeback to Team India. A good performance in the IPL 2020 would have given the CSK skipper a chance to stake a claim for a place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year.

(IMAGE: CSK / TWITTER / PTI)