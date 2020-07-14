SSD Vs JKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Seaside CC will go up against Jonkoping CA in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 14 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs JKP Dream11 team and SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Gives Keeping Practice To Youngster Rishabh Pant During A Net Session

SSD vs JKP Dream11

SSD will be playing their second match of the tournament having won their opening encounter against Almhult CC. On the other hand, JKP will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign.

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 team

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 team: SSD squad

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Also Read: Budding Cricketer Priyam Garg Reveals What Makes MS Dhoni His 'idol' And 'inspiration'

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 team: JKP squad

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustaafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Also Read: As International Cricket Resumes, Indian Veterans Analyse The Impact Of Saliva Ban

SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks

R Pathak

M Ismail

M Qasim

Also Read: Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra Laud WI For Registering An Emphatic Win Over England

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP playing XI

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP playing XI: SSD

A Zafar, U Chaudary, H Koranga, A Arif, S Murthy, Z Hussain, I Shaik, A Hussain, A Arora, B Farooq and M Ghulami

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP playing XI: JKP

B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

SSD vs JKP Dream11 team

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction

As per our SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, SSD will be favourites to win this match

Note: The SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks and SSD vs JKP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEANCRICKET / INSTAGRAM)