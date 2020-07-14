SSD Vs JKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Quick links:
Seaside CC will go up against Jonkoping CA in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 14 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs JKP Dream11 team and SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks.
Also Read: Suresh Raina Gives Keeping Practice To Youngster Rishabh Pant During A Net Session
SSD will be playing their second match of the tournament having won their opening encounter against Almhult CC. On the other hand, JKP will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign.
Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq
Also Read: Budding Cricketer Priyam Garg Reveals What Makes MS Dhoni His 'idol' And 'inspiration'
Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustaafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia
Also Read: As International Cricket Resumes, Indian Veterans Analyse The Impact Of Saliva Ban
Also Read: Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra Laud WI For Registering An Emphatic Win Over England
A Zafar, U Chaudary, H Koranga, A Arif, S Murthy, Z Hussain, I Shaik, A Hussain, A Arora, B Farooq and M Ghulami
B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad
As per our SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, SSD will be favourites to win this match