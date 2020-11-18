ST W Vs SS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Game Preview

The Sydney Thunder will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in Match 48 of the Women's Big Bash League, 2020. The ST W vs SS W match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 pm on Wednesday, November 18 from the Sydney Showground Stadium. Here is our ST W vs SS W live match preview, ST W vs SS W Dream11 prediction, ST W vs SS W Dream11 team and ST W vs SS W Dream11 top picks.

ST W vs SS W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Rachel Haynes and her Sydney Thunder have been enjoying one of their best runs at the Women's Big Bash League this year. This is their best performance at the league since their semi-finals finish in the 2018-19 season. The team is currently in third place on the table with 12 points from their 11 matches. A win on Wednesday will help them keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Sydney Sixers have been the most successful franchise in the history of the WBBL. Their fifth-place finish last year was the first time they were not a part of the finals in the tournament. Ellyse Perry and co. are currently placed 6th on the table, have lost their last five matches. Wednesday's Sydney Derby will be the Sixers last-ditch attempt to claw their way back into the top four.

ST W vs SS W playing 11 prediction

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI - Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachel Haynes (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates

Sydney Sixers Women predicted playing XI - Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Ashleigh Gardner, Sarah Aley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell

ST W vs SS W Key Players

Sydney Thunder Women - Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Haynes,

Sydney Sixers Women - Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner

ST W vs SS W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Alyssa Healy

Batswomen - Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Rachel Trenaman

Allrounders - Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers - Stella Campbell, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington

ST W vs SS W Dream11 prediction

According to our ST W vs SS W match prediction, the Syndey Sixers are the favourite win this match.

Note: The ST W vs SS W Dream11 prediction and ST W vs SS W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ST W vs SS W Dream11 team and ST W vs SS W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

