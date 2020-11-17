Irfan Pathan Tweets From Sri Lanka Ahead Of LPL 2020 As Fans Wish Him Luck; See Picture

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan carved a niche for himself as the country's premier all-rounder in the star-studded line-up. Known for swinging the ball both days, he was a nightmare for the batsmen with the new ball. The Baroda-born cricketer established himself as a force to reckon with through his dazzling batting skills as well. The player, who hung his boots from international cricket in January this year, is finally set for his much-anticipated return.

Lanka Premier League: Kandy Tuskers rope on Irfan Pathan for LPL 2020

The left-hander will ply his trade for the Kandy franchise in the league this season. As per the cricketer's contract with the team, he is set to pocket $50,000 (approx. ₹37 lakh) for his stint. Irfan Pathan is one of the first players to reach Sri Lanka ahead of the competition. Pathan, along with his fellow players, has checked in the Shangri-la Hotel in Hambantota. The 36-year-old shared a picture from Sri Lanka, as he gears up for a rigorous T20 contest.

In Srilanka for the #LPLT20 looking forward to this new journey... #cricket pic.twitter.com/fuzcRqyedz — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 16, 2020

Indian fans wished their beloved cricketer good luck for his latest endeavor.

All the best bhaiya — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) November 17, 2020

All the best 😇

I wish we all could see you play in CPL, BBL, The Hundred, PSL and all other leagues around the world. Don't want to see you retire from cricket. You had taken retirement way too early :( — Sohom 💫 (@mastiyaapa) November 16, 2020

Best of luck Pathan bhaii..!!

Tusi chaa jaao udhar bhi!! Mike haath me bahut hua ab balle se jalwa dikhana hai..!!🔥🏏 — Noushad Ansari (MSDIAN) (@noushad_says) November 16, 2020

All the best, Irfan :)🙌🙌



May you swing the ball both ways & with the bat too, to your heart's content ❤ — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) November 16, 2020

Politics can not bring down hope and courage.. it's never too late to start a new journey you are fighter there is 8 years of cricket is still left in you.

Show them you are the best swinger in the world.

Best of luck @IrfanPathan champion. — Abhishek Kumar (@iamabhishekk005) November 16, 2020

All the best! You were and are my favourite allrounder after Kapil Dev. Wish you all the best! Keep winning! — Kunal Jamuar (@kjamuar) November 16, 2020

Finally I can see u back in action after long time #Swingkasultan All the very best bhai — javed behlim (@jawed_behlim) November 16, 2020

Along with Irfan Pathan, his former India teammate, Munaf Patel, is also a part of the Kandy Tuskers squad for the Lanka Premier League. Manpreet Gony and Manvinder Bisla are the other two Indian players who will feature in the tournament. Other notable names who will be a part of LPL 2020 include Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Shoaib Malik, and Andre Russell.

Lanka Premier League 2020: Dates

The tournament is scheduled to kick-off on November 21, with Colombo Kings taking on Galle Gladiators in the opening contest at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The organizers have also planned a special opening ceremony ahead of the clash. The stadium will host doubleheaders every day till the semi-finals. The first semi-final of the competition will take place on December 13, and the second semi-final will be held on December 14 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

A total of five teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings, Dambulla Hawks, Jaffna Stallions, and Kandy Tuskers are the five teams. A total of 30 overseas players are expected to be in action on the Lanka Premier League this year. Just like the Dream11 Indian Premier League, a team will be allowed to have a maximum of four foreign players in their playing eleven.

