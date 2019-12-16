Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Call Their Son 'Viking' For Being Too BIG For His Age

American basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry gave birth to their third child Canon Curry on July 2, 2018. Canon, who is now 17 months old, has been given a cute nickname by his parents. The celebrity couple jokingly call their son a 'Viking' as they believe they have given birth to a 'Viking Baby'.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry: The hilarious reason why they call their son a “Viking Baby”

Ayesha Curry recently appeared in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the show, she revealed why the couple refer to their son as “Viking”. While speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, Ayesha said that Canon maybe just 17-months old, but he is starting to look like a 10-year old.

Cooked up a special surprise (with just one 🤚🏽 ayeee) for the kids at @eoydc with @palm. #LifeMode Check out the full video on my @YouTube channel 👉🏽 https://t.co/rjjOzVAiWA pic.twitter.com/uzhmqw8fm7 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 11, 2019

She added that even though Canon Curry is the smallest member of the family, he is already fitting into their four-year-old daughter’s clothes. Interestingly, both Ayesha and Stephen Curry use different names on matching tattoos to honour each of their three children.

Last week, Ayesha took to Instagram to post a photo of the matching tattoos that the couple have got. Both of them applied a wolf which represents Canon and a butterfly which represents their daughter Ryan. They also applied a unicorn which represents their love for their eldest daughter Riley.

.@ayeshacurry and I are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with @nokidhungry through @eatlearnplay. Help us out in making sure no child goes hungry this holiday season! Visit https://t.co/9Kah2UePee to learn more! #eatlearnplay https://t.co/CIsPzOid7q — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 5, 2019

