The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Call Their Son 'Viking' For Being Too BIG For His Age

Cricket News

Ayesha Curry recently appeared in an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. In the show, she revealed why the couple refer to their son as a 'Viking Baby'.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry

American basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry gave birth to their third child Canon Curry on July 2, 2018. Canon, who is now 17 months old, has been given a cute nickname by his parents. The celebrity couple jokingly call their son a 'Viking' as they believe they have given birth to a 'Viking Baby'.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry: The hilarious reason why they call their son a “Viking Baby”

Ayesha Curry recently appeared in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the show, she revealed why the couple refer to their son as “Viking”. While speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, Ayesha said that Canon maybe just 17-months old, but he is starting to look like a 10-year old.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

She added that even though Canon Curry is the smallest member of the family, he is already fitting into their four-year-old daughter’s clothes. Interestingly, both Ayesha and Stephen Curry use different names on matching tattoos to honour each of their three children.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Last week, Ayesha took to Instagram to post a photo of the matching tattoos that the couple have got. Both of them applied a wolf which represents Canon and a butterfly which represents their daughter Ryan. They also applied a unicorn which represents their love for their eldest daughter Riley.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES