Stephen Fleming Shocked With Will Jacks' Stunning One-handed Catch On Boundary - Watch

The 11th match of the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa saw Joburg Super Kings lock horns against Pretoria Capitals on Tuesday. The Super Kings won the match by 6 runs to hand the Capitals their first defeat of the season. Meanwhile, the player who garnered all the attention was England's Will Jacks, who took a stunning one-handed running catch near the boundary rope. The catch left everyone in awe, including the Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming.

The incident occurred in the last over of the first innings when Joburg Super Kings were attempting to set a huge target. Eathan Bosch bowled a low full toss delivery to Gerald Coetzee, who took a step back into his crease and whipped the delivery towards deep mid-wicket. Jacks, who was fielding near the boundary rope, ran on the fence and flung out his right arm to pluck the ball out of thin air. A video of the incredible effort has been shared by Jio Cinema on Twitter.

JSK vs PC

As far as the match is concerned, Joburg Super Kings scored 168/6 in 20 overs while batting first at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Leus du Plooy remained unbeaten at 75 off 40 balls, while Reeza Hendricks contributed with a score of 45 off 50 balls. Captain Faf du Plessis also contributed with 27 off 16 balls. Eathan Bosch picked up a three-wicket haul for the Capitals, while Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

In the second innings, the Capitals were bowled out for 162 runs. None of their batsmen were able to breach the 30-run mark in the innings. Aaron Phangiso picked up a four-wicket haul to help the Super Kings win the match. Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets each for the side. Leus du Plooy was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting effort.

SA20 2023 Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR MI Cape Town 4 2 2 0 0 9 0.388 Paarl Royals 4 2 2 0 0 9 0.322 Pretoria Capitals 3 2 1 0 0 8 0.900 Durban's Super Giants 4 2 2 0 0 8 0.440 Joburg Super Kings 4 2 2 0 0 8 -1.055 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 3 1 2 0 0 4 -0.862

