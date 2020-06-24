Virat Kohli Reiterates Love For Test Cricket In Latest Tweet With Throwback Pictures

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli continues to remain homebound amid a countrywide lockdown. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted the schedule of worldwide cricketing activities, including the much-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) which was due to commence on March 29. With no cricketing action on offer, Virat Kohli recently took to Twitter and expressed his love for Test cricket through a throwback tweet.

“Blessing to be able to play Test cricket for India” – Virat Kohli

On Wednesday, June 24, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and shared images of himself donning the Indian whites. In the caption, he wrote that nothing comes close to playing an intense five-day game and considered representing his nation in the format as a “blessing”. The 31-year-old often expresses his love for Test match cricket and talks about the importance of the format, having done so recently in conversations on Instagram live with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kevin Pietersen.

Virat Kohli feels blessed to play Test cricket for India

Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/43OxdpYcFz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2020

Virat Kohli stats in Tests

Virat Kohli stats indicate that he is one of the best modern-day Test batsmen in the world alongside the likes of Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root. Having played 86 Test matches since his debut in 2011, the right-hander has scored 7,240 runs in 145 innings at an average of 53.62. The Virat Kohli stats in the format comprises of a staggering 27 centuries (including seven double hundreds) and 22 half-centuries. He is currently ranked No.2 in the ICC Test batsmen rankings, i.e. just behind talismanic Australian batsman Steve Smith who is placed at No.1. Moreover, another interesting Virat Kohli stats indicate that the Indian skipper is the only batsman in the world to hold an average of 50-plus simultaneously in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Sunil Gavaskar praises Virat Kohli

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently appeared on Star Sports’ Show Winning the Cup – 1983 where he spoke about Virat Kohli in high regard. The 125-Test veteran compared his batting to that of Viv Richards and invoked some striking similarities between the icons. Sunil Gavaskar termed Virat Kohli’s similarities with Viv Richards as the reason why the prolific run-scorer is often considered as the No.1 player in the world.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter