Steve Smith Makes Fun Of His 'awful' Beard On Rajasthan Royals Podcast With Ish Sodhi

The Rajasthan Royals seemed to be all set for the IPL 2020 with Steve Smith being appointed as the new captain of the franchise. Smith was the Rajasthan Royals captain after the mega auction of IPL 2018 but the 'Sandpapergate' incident saw him missing out on the IPL and getting sacked from captaincy. Smith has been an effective captain in the IPL and had even led the Rising Pune Supergiant to the IPL final in 2017.

Rajasthan Royals spin consultant Ish Sodhi and Steve Smith have a fun chat

On the second episode of the Rajasthan Royals podcast, captain Steve Smith was the guest in front of the host Ish Sodhi. Sodhi himself was playing for the Rajasthan Royals till last year and was appointed as the team's spin consultant for IPL 2020. Sodhi opened the podcast with a bang as he immediately mocked Steve Smith's beard. Smith had a laugh about it too and dubbed it "awful". The former Australia captain then went on to say that he feels like getting rid of it but also wants like growing it out. Sodhi and Smith had a chuckle around the fact that Sodhi had never seen Smith with a beard.

The duo further discussed how "boring" things have been due to the lockdown that has been imposed and Smith reflected on how the Australian lockdown is relatively not too strict at the moment. Due to this, Smith does get some fresh air outside and plays a bit of tennis. Here is the full episode of the podcast featuring Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith.

IPL postponed: Will Steve Smith be able to win Rajasthan another IPL trophy?

The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the country. Steve Smith was supposed to lead the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and will continue to do so in case a modified IPL ends up happening. Smith has 2022 IPL runs in 81 matches with a high score of 101. Smith was appointed the full-time captain of the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020 after Ajinkya Rahane was traded to the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020.

