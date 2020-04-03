Rashid Khan Cheekily Imitates Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals Respond In Style: Watch Video

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season until further notice. While several other countries in the world continue to remain under lockdown, cricketers have either resorted to social media to engage with fans or have taken up new hobbies during their free time. Similarly, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan seems to have taken up indoor cricket as the leg-spinner was recently seen wielding a cricket bat at home.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan’s “game of indoor cricket”

Rashid Khan made his IPL debut through Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 and has been an integral member of the franchise since then. On April 3, the Hyderabad-based franchise took to its social media accounts and posted a 6-second video of Rashid Khan trying his hand with the bat in indoor cricket. In the video, Khan can be seen leaving the ball which apparently, looks a lot like the leaving technique of Australian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith.

Rashid Khan tries the imitation game, watch video

Rajasthan Royals hilariously strike back

Rajasthan Royals took note of Rashid Khan’s batting attempt and hilariously responded to the Sunrisers tweet. In their reply, the Royals posted a short clip of their captain Steve Smith by sarcastically suggesting they are not the only ones missing the prolific Australian batsman.

So we're not the only ones missing @stevesmith49? 😉 pic.twitter.com/VtgU1MXkjt — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 3, 2020

Rashid Khan and Steve Smith in IPL 2020

Both Rashid Khan and Steve Smith were retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming IPL 2020. Khan was expected to take field for the Orange Army in their opening match on April 1 against Mumbai Indians while Smith was scheduled to kick-off the Royals campaign with their opening clash on April 2. However, fans of the two cricketers will have to wait a bit longer to see them in action as further delays are expected to the upcoming season.

