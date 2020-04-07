Shadab Khan Picks Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As 'toughest Ever To Bowl To'

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan has been an all-rounder who has impressed many in a short span of time. The 21-year-old right-hander made his Pakistan debut in 2017 and even played the World Cup for his country in 2019. Shadab Khan has also played for the Brisbane Heat, the Dhaka Platoon, the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders. On his home soil, Shadab Khan captained the Islamabad United team in the PSL 2020 and found new success as a batsman after promoting himself up the order.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Aakash Chopra gets witty after picking Shadab Khan as player of the tournament

Shadab Khan calls Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith as the toughest batsmen to bowl to

As Shadab Khan talked on a YouTube video, he shed light on two of the most troubling batsmen that he has to face as a bowler. First was former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was very difficult to dismiss in Australian conditions especially. Khan, who bowls leg-spin, added that bowling to Smith in Australia is tricky because the Australian surfaces do not support too much spin. Interestingly enough, due to his exploits with the bat and the ball in PSL 2020, a lot of comparisons between Smith and Khan were struck. In the 2nd Australia vs Pakistan T20 in November 2019, Smith smashed 80* runs in the match while Khan's figures were 0/25 in his four overs. Khan has previously expressed his admiration for Smith as well and humbly rubbished comparisons made between them by the media.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 all-rounder Shadab Khan humbly rubbishes Steve Smith comparisons

The second batsman that Khan picked was Indian white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Interestingly enough, Khan picked Rohit Sharma ahead of Virat Kohli and explained how the margin of error when bowling to Sharma is pretty low. Khan added how bowling in Sharma's zone gets bowlers dispatched for sixes straightaway. Khan has been on the opposite end of Rohit Sharma's onslaught when the right-hander smashed 140 against Pakistan in last year's World Cup. Khan's figures in the match were 0/61 in his 9 overs.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Top 5 noble causes the Indian cricket captain supports till date

IPL 2020: Future of the tournament uncertain

Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, and Virat Kohli were all supposed to captain their respective teams in the upcoming IPL 2020. The tournament was supposed to begin on March 29 but the coronavirus pandemic led to the tournament being suspended till April 15. The BCCI is yet to provide further updates on the fate of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli singles out IPL 2016 knock as most 'fun innings' of his 12-year career so far