Steve Smith Doesn't Fit Into Australia's T20I Team: IPL Pundit Dean Jones

Australia batsman Steve Smith is arguably one of the best players in the world right now. The right-hander averages a staggering 62.84 in Test match cricket which is the highest among the current cricketers. Steve Smith has also established himself in the ODI format where he averages 42.47. But the same cannot be said about his T20I numbers where he averages below 30. Over the years, his place in the Australian T20 squad has been questioned because of below-par performances.

Dean Jones questions Steve Smith's place in Australia's T20 set-up

Now, former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones has also joined those critics by questioning Steve Smith's spot in Australia's T20I setup saying that the team requires power-hitting batsmen like Glenn Maxwell. Dean Jones also reckoned that Tim Paine should remain the captain of the Test side despite Steve Smith's two-year captaincy ban being over.

While speaking to Sportscreen's YouTube page, Dean Jones said that Tim Paine has done a magnificent job anyway as Australia's captain in Tests. He added that before thinking about appointing Steve Smith as the captain of the Test team, he needs to be asked whether he wants to be Australia's captain again. Dean Jones said that it is only mere speculation and an assumption that he is a contender for the top job.

Dean Jones further said that the second question which must be asked is whether Steve Smith fits into Australia's T20 team. He also said that Aaron Finch has done a great job as the white-ball captain. Dean Jones said he feels Steve Smith isn't a big hitter of the ball.

Jones cited an example saying at 2/20, Steve Smith will do the job for you, but at 1/80 is he the person who will do the job for Australia? Probably not. He added the team may want someone like Glenn Maxwell and other hitters to come in at the time. So where does Steve Smith quite fit into the team? Jones also mentioned that he is looking forward to the 31-year old being fitter.

Steve Smith has played 39 T20Is for Australia scoring 681 runs at a modest average of 29.6 with four half-centuries. Besides, he has been part of two T20I World Cups (2010 & 2016) where he scored a paltry 117 runs in 11 matches at an average of 19.50 with one half-century.

