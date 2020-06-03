CSK Reveals 'Thala' MS Dhoni's New Obsession, Fans Go Berserk Over IPL Team's Post

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni last represented Team India during the 2019 World Cup in England. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since then. While his return to professional cricket through the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was one of the most talked-about prospects of the tournament, the ongoing coronavirus crisis prompted the event to be postponed indefinitely.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Rides Bike Amidst Cloudy Skies In Ranchi, Wife Sakshi Shoots Video: Watch

CSK share MS Dhoni’s new tractor obsession

Ever since his early days, MS Dhoni was known for his love for cars and bikes. Apparently, the cricketer has also added tractors to his list of obsessions as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) luminary recently purchased one. Much to the delight of his fans, CSK shared a 44-second video of MS Dhoni driving a tractor around his farms on Tuesday, June 2.

MS Dhoni rides a tractor, watch video

Fans react to CSK’s MS Dhoni post

Seeing him smiling makes our day💓god bless him always💝💓 — Maahira Singh (@SinghMaahira) June 2, 2020

Also Read | Suresh Raina Shares Golden Throwback Photo With MS Dhoni, Misses CSK Captain

Mind blowing — Aman Rai (@AmanRai43010108) June 2, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni 'sleeptalks' Nowadays Due To PUBG Obsession: Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni bikes

MS Dhoni’s love for bikes can be dated back to his college days when he used to ride a Rajdoot. Moreover, his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a video of her husband riding a bike with daughter Ziva in their farmhouse. The video was also shared by CSK on their social media platforms on the same day.

MS Dhoni bikes session with daughter Ziva, watch video

MS Dhoni bikes collection

The CSK skipper has numerous bikes at his disposal. Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a photo of the MS Dhoni bikes museum on her Instagram story. The MS Dhoni bikes collection includes an assortment of bikes like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK. The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL title wins. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Says MS Dhoni Himself Is The Best Person To Take A Call On His Retirement