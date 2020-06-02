Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan Troll Yuvraj Singh For Poor Feet Movement In IPL Match: Watch

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been immensely active on social media recently. The off-spinner has been regularly posting fun photos and videos to keep his fans entertained during these tough times. On Monday, the 39-year-old was at it once again as he posted a throwback video where he dismissed Yuvraj Singh in an IPL match.

Harbhajan Singh trolls Yuvraj Singh with this throwback video

The video uploaded is from a match between Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. In the video, Harbhajan Singh traps Yuvraj Singh in front of the wicket while the southpaw is trying to play an off-spinner across the line. As Yuvraj Singh tries to flick the ball, he misses the ball and the ball hits the pads.

Harbhajan Singh and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik appeal aggressively as umpire Asad Rauf raises his finger after taking his time. In the post's caption, Harbhajan Singh jokingly asked Yuvraj Singh to play straight. Yuvraj Singh commented on the post as he wrote, "Yuvraj Singh replied to Harbhajan's post and said, "Sorry paji! Vapas". Zaheer Khan, who also shares a great rapport with the two cricketers, commented saying, "Pair chala move your feet man"

Yuvraj Singh comments on Harbhajan Singh's video

Both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh share a great camaraderie. The two champion cricketers are known for their jovial nature. They started their careers with the Punjab team at the Ranji Trophy level and went on to represent India. Both Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were key members of World Cup-winning teams in 2007 as well as 2011.

Harbhajan Singh made his India debut way back in 1998 in a Test match against Australia. The 39-year old has played 103 Test matches for India. In ODIs, Harbhajan has played 236 matches and has 269 wickets with an economy rate of 4.31. In T20Is, he has bagged 25 wickets from 28 matches at an exceptional economy rate of 4.31.

Harbhajan Singh currently plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner is a crucial part of CSK's bowling line-up. Harbhajan Singh went on to lift the trophy with CSK in his debut season for the franchise in 2018. The off-spinner has featured in 160 IPL matches with 150 wickets with an economy rate of 7.08.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM