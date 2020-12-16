Steve Smith Emotionally Reveals Number Of Days Spent Away From Wife In Instagram Post

Australian batsman Steve Smith is all geared up to play the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval. The cricketer was seen enjoying a healthy training session at the nets on Wednesday, December 16, as per a video shared by Cricket Australia. Apparently, for the last few months, Smith has been continuously travelling from one place to another, be it for playing limited-overs games in England or competing in the hectic Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Steve Smith trains ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test, watch video

Steve Smith was back doing what he does best on the eve of the first #AUSvIND Test in Adelaide.



More: https://t.co/WcuxdeMnfM pic.twitter.com/k9R0jTvVHj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2020

Steve Smith “can’t wait” to be with wife Dani Willis

A day prior to the launch of India vs Australia 1st Test match, Steve Smith took to his Instagram account and revealed the number of days he has been away from his wife Dani Willis. The cricketer left Australia for national commitments in England during mid-August. He played three T20Is and three ODIs for his country and immediately joined his Dream11 IPL franchise Rajasthan later for a gruelling month-and-a-half of T20 cricket.

While Steve Smith is currently in Australia for the home series against India, he recently stated that he has been away from his wife for the last 114 days. The World No.1 ranked Test batsman also revealed that they will be re-uniting with each other during Christmas time in Melbourne. Here is a look at Smith’s adorable Instagram post for his wife.

Who is Steve Smith wife?

Steve Smith wife name is Dani Willis. The two married each other in Berrima, New South Wales on September 15, 2018.

Steve Smith injury update

On Tuesday, December 15, Smith had walked back to the dressing room midway to Australia’s routine session. Smith had left training complaining of a sore back, however, as per the latest Steve Smith injury update, the Test talisman is now completely fit for the series opening Test against India.

Australian captain Tim Paine said that Smith’s preparation has been very good and he has been batting for the last week since the team has arrived in Adelaide. According to Paine, Smith taking a day off for having a sore back was actually a “blessing in disguise” for the World No. 1 ranked Test batsman.

A look into Steve Smith Test hundreds

The Steve Smith Test hundreds column makes for a staggering read. In 73 Tests, the right-handed batsman has staggered 26 centuries. His highest score remains 239 he achieved against England in the Ashes. Smith’s average in the format stands at a prolific 62.84.

