Steve Smith Gets Furious At Nathan Lyon On Ashes 2019 Comeback; Watch Video

The 2019 Ashes were a story of redemption for the Australian team as the team managed to win an exhilarating Ashes series and retain the urn. Adding to the emotions was the fact that this was the first series that saw the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Test side after the ball-tampering scandal of Newlands in 2018. The Test documentary looks back at Australian cricket's journey to redemption after being marred by the events of early 2018.

Steve Smith shows extreme confidence

As reported by FOX Sports, these moments which were captured in The Test saw Nathan Lyon come out to bat in the first innings of the first Test when Australia were at 210-9. Steve Smith had been anchoring the innings and was on 85* when Nathan Lyon walked out to bat. Australia mentor Steve Waugh had suggested Lyon and Smith play in blocks of ten runs to get to 250, at least. On getting to the middle, Lyon conveyed the same to Smith who rubbished Lyon and confidently stated that he would help Australia get to 300.

Smith's prophecy failed as the team only got to 284 but the former captain was impressive nevertheless, as he made 144. In the documentary, Smith also talks about what his century meant to him and how it was symbolic of the journey he had been on the year before that. The Australian squad also reflects on the heavy booing and sledging that they were subjected to by the English fans. The booing eventually subsided in the final day of the game when it became evident that Australia were winning the Test.

Steve Smith Ashes 2019

Steve Smith made a spectacular comeback to cricket in Ashes 2019 and played some remarkable innings to help his country retain the Ashes. Here are Steve Smith Ashes 2019 stats.

Steve Smith stats

Innings: 7

Runs: 774

Average: 110.57

Boundaries: 92

Sixes: 5

The complete journey of Australian cricket after the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 will be released soon in the docuseries, The Test.

