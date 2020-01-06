Aus Vs NZ: Nathan Lyon's Scorching Catch At Point Gives Mitchell Starc Second Wicket

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon took an excellent catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Tom Blundell for a paltry score of 2 in the ongoing third Test of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. Blundell went for an expansive cover drive off Mitchell Starc's bowling but couldn't keep it down. Nathan Lyon, who was stationed at backward point, managed to quickly dive down to his right and grabbed a stunner.

Earlier, Australia set New Zealand 416 to win the third Test after declaring at 217-2 midway through the fourth day at the SCG. David Warner remained unbeaten on 111 from 159 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne was out for 59 on the last ball before the declaration. The target would have been higher but Warner and Labuschagne were penalised for running down the wicket twice in the same over and, as a result, five runs were added to the Blackcaps' second innings score.

New Zealand got off to a horrendous start as they began their chase. Mitchell Starc sent both the openers back in quick succession. He trapped Kiwi skipper Tom Latham in front of the wicket for 1 before getting rid of Blundell for 2. Jeet Raval soon followed as he nicked one to Tim Paine off Nathan Lyon for 12. Debutant Glenn Phillips, who top-scored for the Kiwis in the first innings, didn't trouble the scorers this time around as Lyon got rid of him in a similar fashion as Raval. With the Trans-Tasman Trophy already in their pockets, Australia are on the verge of securing their 10th whitewash of a full home summer with a win in Sydney.

