Steve Smith Given Comical Offer By Wasim Jaffer After Twin ODI Centuries Against India

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been immensely active on Twitter since the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. The right-hander is displaying his hysterical side to fans by sharing memes and trolls to describe certain situations. Jaffer was at it once again as he came up with a hilarious solution for Team India to get rid of former Australian captain Steve Smith who has been in sensational form in the ongoing ODI series and has made life tough for the Men in Blue.

Wasim Jaffer offers Steve Smith trip to Hawaii to stop him from playing Tests vs India

In the first two ODIs of the series, Smith scored two blistering centuries to guide his team to massive totals. Notably, both of Smith's centuries came off 62 balls which also made him the batsman to score the third fastest ODI century for Australia. He was also named the 'Player of the Match' in both the games.

With his second consecutive ton against India on Sunday, the Steve Smith centuries count in ODIs has reached 11. Steve Smith vs India has been a different entity altogether and his numbers are a testament to his prowess against the Men in Blue. The record of Smith vs India in ODIs includes the 1116 runs he has scored in 20 matches at a stunning average of 65.65 with five centuries and as many fifties.

If the right-hander carries the same form in the upcoming four-match Test series, India could well find themselves in all sorts of problems. To tackle Smith from playing in the Test series, Jaffer has offered a vacation in Hawaii to the 31-year old. Jaffer took to Twitter and offered Smith a Hawai trip with an interesting photo.

Smith will want to carry his form in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI which is set to be played in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The live action of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). While the hosts will play to secure a clean sweep, the visitors will look to save their pride by avoiding a whitewash.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER & WASIM JAFFER INSTAGRAM

