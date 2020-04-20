Steve Smith Joins Gautam Gambhir, CSK In Recently Trolling Kevin Pietersen And Here Is How

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The cricketing community is also quarantined, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is one such cricketer who has been immensely active on social media. From his Instagram live sessions with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to his posts with hilarious captions, the Englishman has left no stone unturned to entertain his fans. Kevin Pietersen was at it once again on Sunday.

Steve Smith and Kevin Pietersen involved in a fun banter

Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram to share an old video of him batting blindfolded before the 2010-11 Ashes in Australia. Kevin Pietersen posted the video to help launch his new YouTube page channel.

In the video, Kevin Pietersen bats blindfolded as he faces up to a bowling machine. Pietersen hits huge sixes while he has his face covered with a black blindfold. The viewer is then led to believe that Pietersen repeatedly makes an immaculate connection with the ball that he sends into a nearby house.

Kevin Pietersen bats blindfolded

As soon as Kevin Pietersen posted the video, a comment from an unlikely visitor took all the attention. It was former Australia captain Steve Smith, who left a hilarious comment on Kevin Pietersen's post, in an attempt to troll him. Steve Smith wrote, “Should have batted with that (blindfold) on more often.” But Kevin Pietersen replied to Steve Smith's comment in his own flamboyant style as he wrote, "It felt like I was batting blindfolded when I kept smacking you lot for 10 years!”.

Gautam Gambhir taunts Kevin Pietersen over 2008 "Pie chucker" jibe

When a leading Indian broadcaster posted a tweet with a photo of Gautam Gambhir, the candid Kevin Pietersen asked if anyone could get Gautam Gambhir to smile. Gautam Gambhir, who is mostly seen with his trademark 'poker face', took the opportunity and picked on Kevin Pietersen. Gambhir reminded Pietersen that he had already smiled in 2008 when Kevin Pietersen was out lbw in the Chennai Test by a certain "pie chucker".

The context of the banter lies in Kevin Pietersen calling Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh a "pie chucker" during the 1st Test of the England tour of India in 2008. In the second England innings, Kevin Pietersen could face only four balls before the flamboyant Yuvraj Singh got him out after only scoring a single run. India ended up winning the Test match by chasing down England's 387.

Recently, IPL franchise CSK also trolled Kevin Pietersen over his light-hearted banter with their captain MS Dhoni which included field placings to have scored runs more easily. In response, CSK posted a picture of Dhoni stumping Pietersen with a caption that meant that field placings were not required on that instance.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU