Nathan Lyon Picks Tim Paine Over Steve Smith As Australia's Test Captain

Since his captaincy debut in 2018, Tim Paine has led the Australian team out of one of its darkest times. After the Sandpapergate 2018, Australian cricket had lost a lot of credibility and a new core team was formed with new head coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine. Later, Paine remained the Test captain while Aaron Finch became the ODI captain for Australia. However, discussions still continue over Steve Smith returning as captain of Australia.

Nathan Lyon sees no problem with Tim Paine

Recently, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon talked to a few reporters on a video call. According to Yahoo Sports Australia, during this call, Nathan Lyon affirmed his belief in Test captain Tim Paine's leadership abilities despite his age. Paine is already 35 and a lot of speculation has emerged over his imminent retirement. These conversations are further supported by the fact that Steve Smith's captaincy ban has ended so it is technically possible that the former captain can be reinstated.

Nathan Lyon lauds Tim Paine's leadership during tough times

However, Nathan Lyon seemed satisfied with Paine's leadership and explained in his interview that Paine has taken on the responsibility of being the Australian captain very well. The off-spinner even added that Tim Paine seems to be getting better at captaincy by the minute. Lyon lauded Paine for standing up for Australian cricket at a time when all was falling apart. It was under Paine that Nathan Lyon helped Australia retain the Ashes in 2019.

Steve Smith's road to being captain again is also not without competition as even if Tim Paine retires, Pat Cummins will also remain as a viable option for being Australia's Test captain. The pacer is currently the vice-captain of the red-ball team and has been fascinating in the format. Australia's complete journey of redemption including Tim Paine's captaincy and the Ashes can be understood in "The Test" docuseries. The 8-episode series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

