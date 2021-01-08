Steve Smith Lauded By Fans For Matching HUGE Virat Kohli And Allan Border Landmark

The World No.3 ranked batsman in Tests, Steve Smith was back amongst the runs after a brief slump as he notched up his 27th Test century in the first innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the SCG. The former Australian captain scored a magnificent 131 off 226 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries to guide his side to a competitive 337. Smith's resolute knock was brought to an end by Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw as he caught the Australian short of his crease.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Won't prefer back-to-back matches in SCG, looking forward to final Test at Gabba: Wade

Steve Smith ends ton-less drought by scoring magnificent century against India

Notably, with his 27th Test ton, Smith matched his nemesis and Indian captain Virat Kohli, former Australian captain Allan Border and former South African captain Graeme Smith, all of whom have 27 centuries to their name in Test cricket. With Kohli on paternity leave, the Australian has a golden chance to go ahead of his counterpart as he has three innings in his hands to do so.

Moreover, Smith also matched another feat of scoring most numbers of Test centuries against India (8) in just 25 innings. Former West Indian legends Sir Garfield Sobers (8 centuries in 30 innings), Sir Vivian Richards (8 centuries in 41 innings) and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (8 centuries in 51 innings) also have eight centuries each to their against India in Tests.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Hailed For 4 Wickets, Steve Smith's Run Out To Keep India Alive: WATCH

Smith also equals the record for most Test 100s (8) v India. Here's the breakdown:



STEVE SMITH 8 in 25 inns

Sobers 8/30

Viv Richards 8/41

Ponting 8/51

#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 8, 2021

Fans were impressed with Smith for ending his ton-less drought as they took to Twitter and expressed their admiration for the Australian. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Smith for his brilliant batting display. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Amazing Smith 🤩. He Showed his class after a long time. He scored a Century in the Ashes 2019 and after a long gap. Test Century Means a lot. His 2️⃣7️⃣th Century 💥. — Divyansh Kathotia (@imdiv_k) January 8, 2021

Terrific Innings by #SteveSmith!!💯

Loved every bit of it!! That aggressive bat tapping...his intent... Concentration..👌



Worth waking up at 4:30 AM... Smith💯 + India🇮🇳 Ahead! — MEHROS (@PundRoshan) January 8, 2021

King roars 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Nishant Verma 🤘 (@verma1nishant) January 8, 2021

That's how legends bounce back 😍👏👏👏 — JAY kk ᥬ😎᭄🔥 (@JAYkkCyborg) January 8, 2021

Here are the highlights of Steve Smith's century vs India

Meanwhile, with the overnight score of 166/2, Australia started positively on Day 2 with Smith and Marnus Labuschagne going strong. However, once Labuschagne was dismissed for 91, wickets kept tumbling from one end while Smith held the other end and notched a ton to help the hosts post a competitive score. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4/62.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Steve Smith Ends Year-long Ton-less Drought With Slow Yet Gritty Hundred Against India

India vs Australia live score update

After restricting Australia to 337, India got off to a good start, having scored 26/0 at Tea on Day 2. The visitors have a new opening pair in the form of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who have looked positive facing the new ball. India will hope that the duo carries on and lays a solid foundation for the middle order to come and score big. Gill is batting on 22 while Rohit is unbeaten on 11.

Steve Smith vs India in Tests

One of India's biggest nemesis, Smith vs India is a different entity altogether and his staggering numbers are a testament to it. In 13 Tests, Smith has scored 1601 runs at an astonishing average of 76.24 with eight tons and three fifties.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli slam photographer for 'invading their privacy'; Read note

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.