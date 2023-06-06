David Warner announcing his potential departure from Test cricket shocked the cricket fraternity to its core. The left-hander is set to bid adieu to the longest format of the game in January after the Pakistan tour. Steve Smith, who is currently in England along with David Warner and other members of the Australia squad for the WTC Final, ruminated on Warner's announcement.

With just hours remaining before the start of the World Test Championship Final, apparently, everything is in readiness. Both teams are practicing to an extent to deliver for their respective nation on the premier stage. While it is a special occasion for both the teams, for Australia's David Warner it certainly could be gauged extra special as it is one of his final matches in Test cricket.

Steve Smith opens up on Warner's retirement announcement

The sudden dissemination by David Warner has induced a variety of reactions from the members of the cricket community. Steve Smith is also on the list of players, who have given their say on Warner's retirement. Speaking to the West Australian ahead of the WTC final, the Australian deputy captain has showcased respect for the decision of Warner. Smith also hinted that the focus of the Australian team would not drift and the batters will remain centric toward scoring runs.

“It’s nice to have an end date, I suppose if that’s the way you want to go. But ultimately for all of us, we’re going to be doing our job and for batters that is scoring runs,” Smith was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

“In an ideal world that’s when Davey said he’d like to finish up, but he’s got to score runs. All of us do. We’ll see what happens,” Smith concluded.

What Warner said on his retirement

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."

India vs Australia: WTC Final 2023

The WTC final between India and Australia is scheduled to start from tomorrow, June 7, 2023. Kennington Oval is the venue for the ultimate clash and the stakes are all-time high. The Indian fans have been long waiting to witness the team with the eminent Test mace. Whereas Australia have a formidable side to claim the honor. So, Who will prevail in this decider? Will it prove to be the final where India will end its ICC trophy drought? All to look forward to as the WTC Final is about to begin.