Kevin Roberts Resigns As CEO Of Cricket Australia After Just 20 Months In Charge

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts resigned on Tuesday following relentless criticism about his leadership during the COVID-19 lockdown after a turbulent 20-month tenure. With his departure, Kevin Roberts has become the third top administrator who has been shown the door after Rugby Australia and National Rugby League counterparts Raelene Castle and Todd Greenbergsince. The pressure of the axe has been mounting on Kevin Roberts since he announced that majority of the staff would be laid off in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts' tenure ends after just 20 months in charge

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said that Kevin Roberts has worked tirelessly since taking on the role in difficult circumstances in 2018 and particularly during the challenges of the past few months. Eddings added that Kevin Roberts is a man of principle, who has always put the best interests of cricket first. He wished him all the best for his future.

Kevin Roberts' decision to lay down 80 per cent of Cricket Australia staff ultimately cost him his job, with turmoil growing among staff who have been kept in the dark about Cricket Australia's apparent crisis described by one Test legend as a “premature panic”. Eddings confirmed that a restructure of Cricket Australia would be completed on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has today confirmed his resignation from the role, with Nick Hockley appointed as Interim Chief Executive. https://t.co/4RprxcCsk4 pic.twitter.com/oICQLlBxYG — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 16, 2020

In an official statement, Kevin Roberts said that it has been a privilege to lead and serve the sport he loves as CEO of Cricket Australia. He added that his team of staff and players are outstanding people who contribute so much to the game and he is proud of what they've achieved together. He thanked the army of volunteers in communities across the country for enabling kids to experience the game and to dream about emulating their heroes in their national teams. He also termed these volunteers as the lifeblood of the sport. Kevin Roberts further said that as a lifelong and passionate member of the cricket community, he looks forward to seeing the game thrive in the future.

Meanwhile, Nick Hockley was announced as the interim Chief Executive by Cricket Australia following the resignation of Kevin Roberts. Hockley is currently the Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup. He also administered the conduct of the women's edition of the tournament earlier this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU