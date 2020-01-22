IPL 2020: Steve Smith Tips Young RCB Star For Future Success In International Cricket

Sydney Sixers are currently second in the Big Bash League 2019-20 and are almost guaranteed of a spot in the playoffs. One of their best performers this season has been 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe. His performances have made many in the cricket world stand up to take notice of him. Former Australia captain Steve Smith is one player who has recently vouched for Philippe and prophecised that the youngster will represent Australia in all three formats. Philippe will also be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020.

Steve Smith backs Josh Philippe's talent ahead of IPL debut

As reported by cricket.com.au, Sydney Sixers batsman and former Australia skipper Steve Smith is a great supporter of Josh Philippe, whom he urged personally to make a move to the Sixers. Smith lauded the youngster's great batting talent against all types of bowling and predicted that facing tougher situations will turn Philippe into a more accomplished batsman. Smith also credited Philippe for his adaptability that lets him bat at the top of the innings and even in the middle of the innings if needed. According to Smith, Philippe is a complete batsman and could eventually represent Australia in all three formats. Australia's current wicketkeeper and Test captain Tim Paine may soon retire, after which, 28-year-old Alex Carey may become Australia's new Test keeper. After Carey, Philippe may be next in line to don the gloves for his country. Philippe has scored 288 runs in 12 BBL matches this season. He has a high score of 83 this season.

Josh Philippe will be part of RCB's squad in IPL 2020

Later this year, Josh Philippe will be playing under Virat Kohli as the youngster was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL Auction for his base price of ₹20 lakh. Along with Philippe, RCB got their hands on the likes of Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch and Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris. Here is their full squad ahead of IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli (captain) AB de Villiers Devdutt Padikkal Gurkeerat Mann Singh Moeen Ali Mohammed Siraj Navdeep Saini Parthiv Patel Pawan Negi Shivam Dube Umesh Yadav Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal Aaron Finch Chris Morris Josh Philippe Kane Richardson Pavan Deshpande Dale Steyn Shahbaz Ahamad Isuru Udana

