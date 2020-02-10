Steve Smith, David Warner And Other Stars Dazzle At Australian Cricket Awards 2020

The star-studded lineup of the Australian cricket fraternity is currently gracing the red carpet in Melbourne for the annual Australian Cricket Awards. Newcomer Marnus Labuschagne is one of the most fascinating nominations in the awards as the 25-year-old may end up becoming either the 'Test Player of the Year' or the 'Cricketer of the Year'. Other high profile names like Steve Smith and Pat Cummins have also been nominated for various categories.

David Warner and wife among many to sizzle on the ACA Red carpet

All the big names are arriving for the Australian Cricket Awards.



Follow all the glitz and glamour LIVE 👉💃 https://t.co/NZbDAMi8tO pic.twitter.com/ZcwbIAFrJ0 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 10, 2020

The ACA often act as a grand stage where cricketers and their wives and girlfriends (WAGs) are dressed at their finest and grace the glamorous red carpet before they are awarded prestigious titles. On Monday too, players like David Warner, Steve Smith and Test captain Tim Paine appeared at their best along with their significant others.

Pat Cummins to win second Allan Border medal in a row?

The nominations for the prestigious Allan Border medal include vice-captain Pat Cummins, former vice-captain David Warner and former captain Steve Smith. Cummins also received the award last year and followed up with an incredible 2019 where he was the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes. Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and newcomer Marnus Labuschagne will be contending for the Test cricketer of the Year award. Labuschagne has turned out to be the revelation of the year and has solidified himself in the Australian Test setup. For the Belinda Clark award, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy have been nominated.

