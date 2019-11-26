Steve Smith Remembers Being Numb Against India After Phil Hughes' Death

25 November 2014-27 November 2014 was a difficult period for Australian cricket. Phil Hughes passed away under tragic circumstances after being hit by a Sean Abbott bouncer in a Sheffield Shield game. Steve Smith, the former Australian captain and Phil Hughes’ New South Wales teammate, recollected an incident when he was hit by a bouncer.

Aus vs Pak: Steve Smith thought about Phil Hughes after being hit on the head

Steve Smith made a grand comeback on the international stage after a 12-month ban following the ball-tampering saga in Newlands. Smith amassed 774 runs in the Ashes, his first Test series since the comeback. Smith was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the first innings of the 2nd Test at Lords. Steve Smith said that he had a lot of things going through his head, but the first thought was of Phil Hughes and his freak death by a bouncer. He later calmed himself and continued to bat and was finally dismissed on 92 by Chris Woakes.

Later in the evening, Steve Smith felt the effects of concussion. Smith had passed the earlier concussion tests, but he said he felt groggy, a feeling similar to having drunk too much alcohol. Smith was eventually replaced by Marnus Labuschagne, and since then, the Queensland batsman has been a regular part of the Australia Test XI.

Pakistan vs Australia: Steve Smith was numb when he faced India 5 years ago

Australia take on Pakistan in the second Test on Friday at the Adelaide Oval. It marks 5 years since Australia faced India post the Phil Hughes tragedy. Steve Smith had scored a century in that Test and had celebrated by raising his bat by standing near the 408-mark inscribed on the ground, in memory of Phil Hughes. Smith would hope that he can repeat a similar sort of feat against Pakistan after a rare failure in the first Test. Steve Smith had said that it was a carefree week and he was numb when Australia faced India.

Aus vs Pak: Labuschagne, Warner tons help decimate Pakistan

Australia won the first Test at The Gabba by an innings and 5 runs, after Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner scored huge centuries. The fast bowlers dealt with the fragile Pakistan batting line up, with Mitchell Starc picking up 7 wickets in the match. Pakistan would hope that they can take inspiration from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s gritty fightback and put up a show in the second Test.

