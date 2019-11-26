Wriddhiman Saha Candidly Reveals The Only Player He Has Sledged So Far

Team India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took over MS Dhoni’s role successfully ever since the World Cup-winning cricketer retired from the longest format in 2014. As evident in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh, Saha’s skills behind the stumps are unmatched. It makes him one of the best wicketkeepers in the world at the moment. His aristocratic effort while keeping to the Indian pacers against the moving pink ball was commendable. He also completed 100 Test dismissals in his career during the course of the historic Test at Eden Gardens.

Congratulations Team! It was an amazing experience to play this special Test match & to see the number of ppl who turned up, even on the 3rd day. Congratulations to @imVkohli for being the first captain in history to win 4 Consecutive Games by an innings. #IndVsBan @bcci pic.twitter.com/Ilvc90KLJe — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Wriddhiman Saha reveals the time when he sledged on field

In a recent interview with a leading Indian media portal, Saha revealed the time when he resorted to sledging. Usually known to have a calm presence on the field, the wicketkeeper recalled that he (alongside teammate Cheteshwar Pujara) sledged a few Australian cricketers during a Test match at Ranchi in 2017. Saha revealed that Australian pacer and tail-ender Josh Hazlewood was among the players he sledged. The match Saha was referring to was the third Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match eventually ended in a high-scoring draw but team India won the next Test to seal the series 2-1.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

With his recent 100th Test dismissal, Wriddhiman Saha became only the fifth Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the milestone in Test cricket. Saha is also a handy middle-order batsman as he has scored 1,238 runs at 30.19 in his 37 Test appearances for India. He has three centuries to his credit which includes a career-best 117 against Australia. The cricketer was also among the 18 players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the upcoming December 19 IPL auction in Kolkata.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari