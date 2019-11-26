The Debate
The Debate
Wriddhiman Saha Candidly Reveals The Only Player He Has Sledged So Far

Cricket News

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha recalled that he alongside Cheteshwar Pujara sledged a few Australian cricketers during a Test match at Ranchi in 2017.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wriddhiman Saha

Team India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took over MS Dhoni’s role successfully ever since the World Cup-winning cricketer retired from the longest format in 2014. As evident in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh, Saha’s skills behind the stumps are unmatched. It makes him one of the best wicketkeepers in the world at the moment. His aristocratic effort while keeping to the Indian pacers against the moving pink ball was commendable. He also completed 100 Test dismissals in his career during the course of the historic Test at Eden Gardens.

Wriddhiman Saha reveals the time when he sledged on field

In a recent interview with a leading Indian media portal, Saha revealed the time when he resorted to sledging. Usually known to have a calm presence on the field, the wicketkeeper recalled that he (alongside teammate Cheteshwar Pujara) sledged a few Australian cricketers during a Test match at Ranchi in 2017. Saha revealed that Australian pacer and tail-ender Josh Hazlewood was among the players he sledged. The match Saha was referring to was the third Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match eventually ended in a high-scoring draw but team India won the next Test to seal the series 2-1.

With his recent 100th Test dismissal, Wriddhiman Saha became only the fifth Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the milestone in Test cricket. Saha is also a handy middle-order batsman as he has scored 1,238 runs at 30.19 in his 37 Test appearances for India. He has three centuries to his credit which includes a career-best 117 against Australia. The cricketer was also among the 18 players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the upcoming December 19 IPL auction in Kolkata.

Published:
COMMENT
