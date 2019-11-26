Steve Smith Openly Challenges Yasir Shah Ahead Of 2nd Australia Vs Pakistan Test

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith and gave the Australian a brutal send-off by gesturing him about the number of times he had got him out in Tests with a seven-finger salute at The Gabba last week during the first Test between the two nations.

Smith, who made a stunning comeback to Test cricket in the recently concluded Ashes 2019 had a rare off-day as he was dismissed for a paltry score of 4. It was the seventh time in Test cricket that Shah had claimed the wicket of Smith, who averages over 64 in the format.

In response, the World's No.1 Test batsman said that he was extra motivated and wouldn’t throw away his wicket as easily in the second Test, which will start from November 29 in Adelaide and will be a Day-Night one.

Steve Smith challenges Yasir Shah

Smith revealed that after his dismissal, he heard a couple of his teammates in the dugout saying that Shah 'has just woken up the beast'. The word 'beast' is an obvious reference to the premier batsman himself. While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Smith virtually challenged Shah saying that they were in for a battle and added that he was not going to give his wicket easily in the second Test. He went on to say that after the Pakistan spinner had raised his fingers to send him off implying that he had got him out seven times, he became even more motivated to make amends and score heavily.

The former Australian captain claimed that he didn’t know about Shah getting him out seven times. According to Smith, it was just once or twice. Explaining why he went for an expansive shot right after hitting a four off Shah, Smith said that he had spoken to coach Justin Langer that morning for advice on facing Shah.

In response, Langer told Smith to bat the way he always did and look to entertain with runs. Smith admitted to being a little casual walking in to bat with Australia being in a comfortable position rather than a precarious 2-20 type one. However, he claims to have learnt from his mistake and promised to be more cautious after that dismissal. Australia won the first Test by an innings and five runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series and Smith certainly holds the key for a 2-0 whitewash in challenging conditions under the lights in Adelaide, one of his favourite grounds.

