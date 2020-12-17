Steve Smith Says He Loves Proving People Wrong Since His Return From A One-year Ban

Steve Smith has said that he likes to prove people wrong ever since he has come back from the one-year ban that was imposed on him for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. When he had made his come back to international cricket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 that was held in England & Wales, Smith wasn't given a warm welcome when he played the first game of the tournament against Afghanistan.

Discussing that phase with India skipper Virat Kohli in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), 'Smudge' said he likes to prove people wrong and he did the same by approaching the tournament with a positive mindset.

'I like to prove people wrong': Steve Smith

"I just loved the noise, regardless of what people are saying, even if it is negative towards me it's just noise. Obviously, there was some negative stuff when I first came back but I like to prove people wrong and stay in a positive mindset. I just played and had fun," Smith said.

Can Indian bowlers keep Steve Smith quiet?

The elegant number three batsman is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation and is currently the top-ranked batsman in red-ball cricket. He is known for his unorthodox, but effective style of batting. The elegant batsman has succeeded in rediscovering his rhythm in the longest format ever since his return to the game after that ball-tampering incident.

He had made a huge statement on his comeback where he scored over 700 runs in Ashes 2019 in England where he had received a hostile reception from the English crowd. At the same time, he also dethroned Indian skipper Virat Kohli to achieve the 'Numero Uno' spot in ICC Test Rankings.

After a disappointing Dream11 IPL 2020, Steven staged a remarkable comeback in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series with 216 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of close to 149 including two centuries (105 & 104 respectively). The former skipper will now be expected to make his bat do the talking in the upcoming four-match Test series against India. The first match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)

