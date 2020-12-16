Tim Paine Asserts Aussies Won't 'step Back' If Things Heat Up, Kohli To Go Soft On Hosts

Heating up things as India and Australia gear up to battle for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, skipper Tim Paine has asserted that the hosts will not step backwards if things 'heat up' on the field. Paine's remarks on the eve of the first Test in Adelaide and incidentally on the same day when otherwise aggressive captain Virat Kohli stated that 'unnecessary tension' between the teams is 'absolutely pointless'. In view of the first Test, which is slated to be a pink-ball one, India have already announced their playing XI whereas Tim Paine has chosen to hold his cards close in a bid to give the visitors 'no time' to plan for their lineup.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Paine said, "In terms of what goes on in the field, we''ll have to wait and see. You certainly don't go into it planning to have run-ins or be overly aggressive or anything of that. We just sort of go out, try and execute our plans, firstly with our skill, with bat and ball."

"But on field, things do heat up at times, conceded Paine. And should that happen, "...there's no doubt that this team won't be taking a backward step," he added.

On the contrary, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opined that there is no need to get personal on the field, highlighting that the pandemic has forced changes. "You still going to be professional and make sure that you are positive and aggressive in your body language and the way you go about the things on the field. But I don't think that things are going to be as personal as they used to be before, also because of the fact that we all understand that we are contributing to a larger cause and it's the quality, if cricket that has to stand out," the Indian skipper said.

READ | India Vs Australia 1st Test: Shubman Gill Denied Debut In Whites, Fans Stunned On Twitter

Paine identifies 'Pujara' threat

Identifying the Indian threat for Australia in the Test series, Tim Paine stated that the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara will be a big one for the hosts, however, he mentioned that the Aussies would be more focussed on Ajinkya Rahane.

“When Kohli leaves, we know the talent they have in their side. Pujara obviously troubled us a lot last time around so he is a big key for us, but we know the talent they have, we saw Rishabh Pant hitting a very quick hundred in the second practice game so they have got guys who can take away the Test match pretty quickly," Paine said.

READ | Ind Vs Aus: Virat Kohli Backs Rahane To 'step Up & Perform' As A Leader In His Absence

India announces playing XI

In a rather unusual move on Wednesday, the BCCI announced India's playing XI for the India vs Australia 1st Test a day in advance. The management has opted for Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw to open the innings whereas Wriddhiman Saha has been picked over Rishabh Pant, despite the latter's red-hot form in the practice game. The pace battery comprises of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami and Umesh Yadav which means Navdeep Saini and Siraj will have to sit out.

READ | Ajinkya Rahane Stays In The Moment, Says 'Virat Is Our Captain' Ahead Of 1st Test

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015. The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.

READ | Matthew Hayden Forewarns India About Steve Smith's Form Ahead Of The 4-match Test Series

However, the Men in Blue will miss their skipper Virat Kohli after the first test as he is set to fly back home for the birth of his first child. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). As per reports, Rohit Sharma has been deemed fit and will be set to appear in the last two tests.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.