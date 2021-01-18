Steve Smith Shatters MASSIVE All-time Sachin Tendulkar Record After Fifty In Brisbane Test

Steve Smith, who regained his lost form at the SCG with scores of 131 and 81, notched up his 31st Test fifty with a rapid 55 in the series-decider at the Gabba. Earlier in the first innings, the World No.2 ranked batsman succumbed to a trap laid by Indian debutant Washington Sundar before scoring 36. During the course of his 55-run knock, Smith also shattered a massive world record previously held by former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Steve Smith celebrates aggressive half-century, watch video

India vs Australia 4th Test: Steve Smith leads Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag in an astonishing feat

On Day 4, Steve Smith completed 7,500 runs in Test cricket. He brought up the feat while playing just his 139th Test innings. He broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar as well as Virender Sehwag, who previously reached the landmark in their 144th innings. Former West Indies and Sri Lankan captains Garfield Sobers and Kumar Sangakkara (147 innings each) respectively are also members of the elite batting club.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, Smith is also leading ahead of Rahul Dravid, another stalwart of India’s batting during his playing days. The ex-Indian captain is the sixth quickest to get to 7,500 Test runs as he reached the figure in his 148th inning.

Fewest Innings to score 7,500 Test runs

139 - STEVE SMITH

144 - Sachin Tendulkar

144 - Virender Sehwag

147 - Garfield Sobers

147 - Kumar Sangakkara

148 - Rahul Dravid



India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 250-8 in 66.1 overs. Enjoying a 33-run advantage, the hosts were 283runs ahead of the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. Steve Smith’s scores of 36 and 55 at the Gabba ends his Border-Gavaskar 2020-21 tally at 313 runs across eight innings.

India vs Australia live streaming details

