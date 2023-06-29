The Ashes: Usman Khawaja Shares Massive Claim Over Test Comeback; 'feels Like A Bonus'

Usman Khawaja starred in the first Test as Australia defeated England to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series. Khawaja scored a brilliant 141 in the 1st innings and followed it up with a brilliant 65 in the second innings as the Aussies picked up a two-wicket victory over the home side. Khawaja has been a catalyst in a red ball format for the Aussies.

3 things you need to know

Australia recently defeated India to claim the World Test Championship title

England will be adamant to do well in the Ashes as they have struggled against the Aussies in recent times

The 'Bazball' has seemingly failed to have any effect in the 1st Test

Usman Khawaja reflected on his Test journey with Australia

Usman Khawaja has been a known name in the cricketing circuit. The Australian opener has helped his country in solidifying their start on several occasions and in the ongoing Ashes series as well. Khawaja has emerged as one of the key players for the Australian side.

The 36-year-old wasn't involved in the scene when Australia travelled to England back in 2019, but the player is happy with the way his career has shaped so far.

Honestly, I thought that 44 Test matches, my career was done. I was very content and happy. Most people don't get to play 44 Test matches. Scored 8 hundreds, been a part of Ashes-winning teams, lots of winning teams. So when I got an opportunity to play again, honestly every Test feels like a bonus. Nothing lasts forever, so I am enjoying the ride.

Majority of things that happen as a batter are in your head. Very few times it might be technical. For me, I was probably in the best spot ever coming into England. I know this is probably going to be my last tour.

