Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Extends His Lead Among Fab-Four, Smashes 32nd Test Century

Australian batsman Steve Smith smashed a magnificent century in the ongoing second Ashes Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. This is Smith's second century at the 'Mecca of Cricket' and his 32nd overall in red-ball cricket for Australia. Smith reached the three-digit mark off 169 balls on Day 2 of the second Test match against England. Smith has now become the batter with the joint second-most number of Test hundreds for Australia.

Smith equalled the record of former Australia captain Mark Waugh, who finished his career with 32 Test centuries in 168 matches. Smith achieved the feat in just 99 games. Ricky Ponting remains at the top of the table with 41 Test hundreds for Australia. Earlier on Day 1, Smith became the first cricketer to score 9000 Test runs in less than 100 matches.

Netizens hail Smith as he extends the lead among Fab-Four players

Steve Smith now has the most number of centuries among active players in Test cricket. He has surpassed all other batters on the famous Fab-Four list, including Joe Root (30), Virat Kohli (28), and Kane Williamson (28). Also, note that Smith was away from the game for a year after being suspended over ball-tampering charges in 2018.

Netizens are lauding Smith for his remarkable achievement. Smith's Australia white-ball teammate Glenn Maxwell took to social media to laud the 34-year-old.

You bloody beauty smudge!! 💯 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) June 29, 2023

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing overcast conditions on the morning of Day 1 as the reason behind his decision. Australia started the innings beautifully, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner forging a 73-run partnership together. Khawaja was dismissed for 17, while Warner scored 66. Marnus Labuschagne also contributed to a 47-run knock. Smith then forged a partnership with Travis Head, taking Australia to 339/5 at stumps on Day 1.

Image: AP