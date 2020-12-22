Steve Smith Vows To Come Back Stronger After Being Dismissed By R Ashwin In India-Aus Test

Steve Smith revealed how veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin had succeeded in getting his number during the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. 'Smudge' was sent back to the pavilion by the Tamil Nadu cricketer after he had only managed to score a single run off the 29 deliveries that he had faced in Australia's first innings.

'I will learn something': Steve Smith

“No. I just knicked one that didn’t spin, unfortunately, that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest. The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of sidespin which skidded off. I didn’t play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling,” said Smith as quoted by ANI.

“I know he got the better of me the other day, hopefully, I will learn something and move forward. And play him a little bit better in the next game," the top-ranked Test batsman added.

When Smith was deceived by Ashwin

This happened on the final ball of the 27th over of Australia's first innings. Smith had scored a painstaking solitary run off 28 balls and looked to be out of touch as he was only playing defensive shots which eventually led to his downfall.

Ashwin had floated one on the off stump as the elegant number three batsman attempted to play a forward defensive shot. The ball had spun so much that it took the outside edge of his bat and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made no mistake at first slip as he took a good low catch.

After a forgettable outing in the opening Test, 'Smithy' will be hoping to rediscover his rhythm in the second Test match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as the hosts look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. A win at the MCG will help the hosts in securing the series irrespective of the outcome in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

