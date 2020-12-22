Jimmy Neesham Pulls Off Epic, Funny Car Prank On NZ's Rising Star Tim Seifert: WATCH

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is undoubtedly one of the funniest cricketers in the world. The left-handed batsman is known for his wicked sense of humour which fans have witnessed on several occasions. Neesham regularly amuses the cricketing community with his hysterical social media interactions. The Kiwi star has now shown that he is one of the biggest pranksters as well.

Jimmy Neesham's hysterical prank on Tim Seifert leaves fans in splits

It was New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert who was at the receiving end of Neesham's prank. The Kolkata IPL franchise took to Instagram and shared the video of the prank. In the video, Seifert is seen napping in the back-seat of the car while Neesham is seen driving it. The Blackcaps all-rounder screams out of nowhere which leaves Seifert in shock as both burst out in laughter. Several reactions poured in on the post as fans were left in splits.

Meanwhile, Tim Seifert has been in sensational form in the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series. The right-hander has scored back-to-back fifties in the first two matches and has been instrumental in Kiwis clinching the series 2-0. On the other hand, Pakistan's batsmen have let their side down in both games by failing to click as a unit.

Except for a couple of individual performances, their batting display has been disappointing, to say the least. The Men in Green would hope for their batters to rise to the occasion and save their pride by winning the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20, thus avoiding a whitewash Down Under. The two sides will lock horns with each other in the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 on Tuesday, December 22 at the McLean Park in Napier. The NZ vs PAK live streaming commenced at 11:30 AM (IST).

New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream: NZ vs PAK live in India

The NZ vs PAK 2020 series will not be telecasted in the country. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. The NZ vs PAK live stream will also be made available on the sports aggregator platform from 11:30 AM (IST) on Tuesday. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

