Jofra Archer's 2013 Tweet Predicting Chris Gayle's Wicket Before Century Goes Viral

Apart from his stellar fast-bowling skills, Jofra Archer his known for his future predicting skills. It is known that the English speedster often has already tweeted about an event before it has even taken place. Similar to prior incidents, Archer had a tweet for Chris Gayle's dismissal, just a run short of his century.

The Universe Boss played a brilliant knock on Friday against Rajasthan with the race for playoffs intensifying. However, Gayle's significant knock ended just one run before he could smash a century. Just as Punjab looked to cruise past 200, it was yet again Rajasthan's lone wolf Jofra Archer who got his side the much-needed breakthrough, applying breaks on Punjab's scoring rate. However, the English young gun also deprived Gayle of his century as he bowled the Universe Boss while he was on 99.

It is now learned that Archer had predicted Gayle's wicket back in 2013 when he had tweeted that he knew if he was bowling, the batsman would not get 100. Here's his tweet:

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Hail Chris Gayle For His Vicious Onslaught Against Rajasthan

I know if I was bowling I know he wasn't getting da 100 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 22, 2013

Soon after the wicket, Archer's tweet went viral on social media and here's how netizens reacted:

Tu time traveller hai na? pic.twitter.com/Pi8Uwf1Gpk — Tappu Ke Papa (@TappuKePapa12) October 30, 2020

Jofra knows everything — Rajkishor Pachani (@Raj_Pachani) October 30, 2020

Gayle's swashbuckling innings

After losing Mandeep Singh in the first over, it was imperative for the big man to fire with the team's fortunes depending on the contest. The left-hander paced his innings impeccably and kept the scoreboard ticking without taking risks initially. Along with skipper KL Rahul, Gayle orchestrated a stunning 120-run partnership. Gayle raced to his third half-century of the season and his 31st overall. Gayle was dropped twice in the game. Riyan Parag failed to grab a miscued lofted shot from the batsman when he was at 10 and Rahul Tewatia made a similar mistake when he was on 50. The veteran West Indian made the Rajasthan bowling unit pay as he hammered them all around the park.

However, the Jamaican has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL 2020 code of conduct. The IPL did not specify the exact incident for which he was penalised but it is understood the Jamaican was penalised for throwing his bat away in disgust after getting out for 99 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday night. The Punjab batsman has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

READ | Rajasthan Snap Punjab's 5-Match Unbeaten Streak With A 7-wicket Win

READ | 'You Have Nothing To Lose', Says MOM Ben Stokes As Rajasthan Live To Fight Another Day

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.