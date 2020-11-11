Rohit Sharma Leads Mumbai's Dream11 IPL Title Win Celebrations; Watch Video

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai won the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday after beating Delhi by wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy of their emphatic win, the Mumbai IPL title wins count has gone up to five now. Notably, the Mumbai outfit also became the second team in league's history to successfully defend their Dream11 IPL title after Chennai did it in 2011.
The Men in Blue's wait to lay their hands on the coveted trophy came to an end moments after the Mumbai vs Delhi final as skipper Rohit Sharma was handed over the trophy by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. After receiving the trophy, a visibly delighted Rohit walked towards his team and handed over the silverware to the youngsters.
The IPL 2020 winners were over the moon after receiving the trophy as they started celebrating wildly. Mumbai franchise's owner Nita Ambani also joined the celebrations as she was seen celebrating along with the team. The official Twitter handle of the Dream11 IPL 2020 took to Twitter to share the moment where Rohit Sharma was awarded the trophy.
Ladies and Gentlemen, presenting to you FIVE TIME IPL CHAMPIONS - #MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Wz2ONkrh7E— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
The defending champions were arguably the best team of the tournament, having put in consistent performances game after game. Courtesy of their excellent performances in the league phase, the Men in Blue became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma's men subsequently beat Delhi in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final and then once again went on to defeat the same opposition in the final to win the tournament. All the Mumbai players were in scintillating form in the competition with each player contributing to their wins throughout the season.
The Mumbai vs Delhi final was another such game where a complete team effort ensured that they got over the line without any trouble. After restricting Delhi to 156/7 at the end of 20 overs, Mumbai chased down the target with eight balls and five wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma played a match-defining knock of 68 off 51 balls while Trent Boult bagged match-winning figures of 3/30 for which he was named the 'Player of the Match'.
