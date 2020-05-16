Ricky Ponting Failed To Dominate Me With His Sledging In The 2005 Ashes: Andrew Flintoff

England and Australia have locked horns in Test match cricket for glory and the historic urn since 1882. When you consider the history of both the nations, the Ashes surpasses any other rivalry, not just in cricket but across all sports. The Ashes is one of the most intense rivalries in the world, which is a delight for cricket fans in both the countries as well around the world.

Andrew Flintoff reveals about Ricky Ponting's failed attempt to sledge him in Ashes 2005

Recently, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff recalled an incident which involves former Australia captain Ricky Ponting from the second Test of the 2005 Ashes. England played exceedingly well as they made life tough for the mighty Australian team and eventually went on to win the series. England bagged the five-match series 2-1 and ended Australia’s dominance on the urn. It was the first time England won the Ashes since 1986-87.

The second match in Edgbaston turned out to be a thrilling contest. England went on to win the nail-biting game as they defeated Australia by just two runs to draw level in the series after losing the series-opener. The star performer for England was all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who put up a scintillating all-round show to guide his team to victory. Andrew Flintoff scored half-centuries in both innings and picked up 3 and 4 wickets respectively during the two Australian innings.

Andrew Flintoff revealed how Ricky Ponting tried to get under his skin. The former cricketer said that he could never forget his sledging before and added that it didn’t work on him as he continued to bat without paying any heed to what the Australian had to say. Andrew Flintoff further said that he stood with Kevin Pietersen at the crease when Ricky Ponting looked at him and made a joke saying, ‘Here we go boys, look at the two superstars! They’re going to be happy with these two, aren’t they’. And in response, he said ‘Jog on, Rick! Jog on!'

Recently, Shane Warne had also blasted Ricky Ponting for their loss at Edgbaston. Having comfortably won the first Test, Australia lost the second after captain Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to bat first. Shane Warne slammed Ponting's decision, calling it the worst decision ever, by any captain. England drew the series level at 1-1 and went on to win the Ashes despite a magnificent effort from Australia’s lower order on the final day.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP