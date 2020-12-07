Steve Waugh's 21-year-old Son Takes Cricket Sabbatical Due To No 'interest' In The Game

Former cricketer Steve Waugh enjoyed a magnificent run as the captain of the Australian national side and also emerged as a prolific run-scorer from the team. Steve Waugh, alongside his brother, Mark Waugh, has contributed significantly towards the success of the Australian side over the years. The son of Steve Waugh, Austin, was expected to take the legacy forward. However, it may not happen anytime soon.

Austin Waugh to take time off cricket due to a shocking reason

The cricketer made a name for himself with exceptional performances at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels. He has followed his father's footsteps and is an elegant batsman. Along with that, he also is known to bowl medium pace as well. The 21-year-old was a part of the Sydney grade club Sutherland, and he has already informed the management about his decision regarding his unavailability this year. Apparently, he wants to rediscover his love for the game of cricket and is not currently interested to pursue the sport.

In a conversation with The Sunday Telegraph, the captain of the Sutherland side, Ben Dwarshuis, confirmed the news. He revealed that Austin Waugh has taken a year off from cricket. Dwarshuis opined that Austin has a lot of potential, but one cannot force him to play the sport if he is not willing to. He feels that the weight of his father's name could have possibly taken a toll on the youngster.

Austin Waugh also was a part of the Australia side in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2018. The all-rounder played two matches in the competition and gave a decent performance with both bat and ball. Dwarshuis hoped that Austin takes a year off, and returns to cricket next year with a refreshed mindset.

BBL 2020: Australia's premier T20 tournament inches closer

Ben Dwarshuis will next be seen in action in the much-anticipated BBL 2020 competition. He is a part of the Sydney Sixers 2020 squad. The league is slated to begin on December 10. The defending champions will feature in the opening game of the season as they take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the first fixture.

Sydney Sixers 2020 squad

Moises Henriques (c), Tom Rogers, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nick Bertus, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Gurinder Sindhu, James Vince, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder

