WATCH: Stoinis-Larkin Collide But Survive Run-out In Must-win Stars-Thunder Match

As the Melbourne Stars took on Sydney Thunders in a must-win game on Thursday to progress to the final of the KFC Big Bash League Final against Sydney Sixers, a hilarious moment in the first innings of the match was witnessed as Stars' took on to bat first.

In the 14th over, Stoinis punched Cook's third delivery to wide long-on and called for two instantly, however, Larkin crashed into his partner while stealing the second and the throw from long-on was way off target. A direct hit at the bowling end would have been curtains for Nick Larkin who went on to score 83 runs.

Did you know there once was a man who collided with Marcus Stoinis and lived to tell the tale? 😏



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ymgZERilEg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

Stoinis steps up in the must-win game

Opener Marcus Stoinis' powered his side to 194 in a bid to face Sydney Sixers in the final of BBL 2019-2020. The opener played a brilliant inning of 83 runs off 54 deliveries and was well supported by Nick Larkin who also scored 83 runs. Nick Larkin also registered his highest score in the BBL while Stoinis showcased his power-hitting skills yet again as he slammed 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate just above 150.

READ | Bushfire Charity Match Shifted From SCG To Melbourne Due To Forecast Of Torrential Rain

NCN gets rid of Thunder's openers early

As the Thunders' openers took on the field to chase a mammoth total of 195, their innings was short-lived as Nathan Coulter-Nile stepped to the occasion to get rid of them. The pacer first effected the run-out of Alex Hales with a stupendous direct hit from mid-on. Next up he bagged the prestigious wicket of Usman Khwaja has hit the bullseye with his delivery to dismiss the opener while he was at 23.

READ | NZ Vs IND: 'Shardul Thakur Over Navdeep Saini Is A Blunder,' Twitter Roasts Mumbai Pacer

Massive blow! NCN throws down the stumps to send Hales packing! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PZCHk5Kiux — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

Lights on means its lights out for Khawaja's innings! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/8xxvPw3e3r — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Lauds Ross Taylor's Batting, Makes A Huge Statement About Pak Selectors

READ | NZ Vs Ind: Harbhajan Singh Bats For Extra Spinner After Hamilton Defeat