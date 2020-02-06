NZ Vs Ind: Harbhajan Singh Bats For Extra Spinner After Hamilton Defeat

India’s dominant run on the field was hindered when they were surprised by a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand on February 5. In spite of Shreyas Iyer’s heroics, Virat Kohli’s sensibility and KL Rahul’s fireworks, the Black Caps chased down the mammoth target (348) with 4 wickets and 11 balls to spare. Cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh has some words of advice for Virat Kohli and co.

NZ vs Ind: Harbhajan Singh calls for two spinners in the line-up

While commentating for the official broadcasting channel of the series, commentator Harbhajan Singh pointed out that this Kiwi line-up might struggle against two wrist spinners. He championed Yuzvendra Chahal as an ideal spin-bowling partner for Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. He also suggested dropping Kedar Jadhav to make way for Chahal who did not feature in the first match of the series.

Harbhajan Singh felt confident that this New Zealand side can tackle any fast-bowling cartel on any given day. However, he implied that playing two top-class spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal simultaneously can cause the hosts much trouble. The fast bowlers were taken to cleaners in Hamilton as the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur conceded a combined 196 runs from their 28.1 overs.

NZ vs Ind 2020: ODI Series

The two teams will now collide in the second game of the three-match series on February 8. The match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence at 7:30 AM IST. The ODI leg of the tour will then conclude with a potential series-decider on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

