NZ Vs IND: 'Shardul Thakur Over Navdeep Saini Is A Blunder,' Twitter Roasts Mumbai Pacer

Cricket News

NZ vs IND: Shardul Thakur had a night to forget as he struggled with his bowling line and length and was smashed all over the park conceding 80 runs in 9 overs.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs IND

During the recently concluded five-match T20I series, New Zealand had come close to beating India twice before losing the match in the super-over. The Kiwis once again were in a similar position at Seddon Park on Wednesday, but this time they did not falter and managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to a splendid performance by Ross Taylor who scored a fine century to guide the team to victory. 

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer’s Century In Vain As India Lose By 4 Wickets

NZ VS IND: Shardul Thakur poor performance  

Shardul Thakur, who was prefered over Navdeep Saini in the playing XI, had a night to forget as the Mumbai pacer struggled with his bowling line and length and was smashed all over the park. In his nine-over spell, he conceded 80 runs at an economy of 8.9 which also included a 22-run 40th over.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record Against New Zealand

NZ VS IND: Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur inclusion 

The team management’s threw in a huge surprise during the 1st ODI by opting for Shardul Thakur over Navdeep Saini. Thakur's last ODI game against Australia in Mumbai where he had a poor outing with the ball. Navdeep Saini, on the other hand, has been impressive with his pace and temperament in the limited opportunities he has got. Here's how Twitter reacted to Shardul Thakur's inclusion 

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: KL Rahul Should Open In ODIs For Team India, Suggests Gautam Gambhir

 

 

 

 

NZ vs IND: Team India poor show on the field

Team India bowlers bowled as many as 24 wides in the entire match and also struggled to bowl proper line and length. Except for  Jasprit Bumrah, all the other bowlers conceded more than six runs an over. While bowling was a letdown, the fielding too wasn't that great either. Kuldeep Yadav dropped Ross Taylor’s catch when he was on 12 and the veteran made the visitors pay for the miss.

Also Read: NZ Vs IND Live: Virat Kohli Bamboozled By Ish Sodhi's Googly After Gritty Half-century

Published:
