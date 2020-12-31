STR Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in Match 21 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STR vs SCO match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The STR vs SCO live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, December 31. Here, we take a look at STR vs SCO live scores, STR vs SCO match prediction and STR vs SCO playing 11.

STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction: STR vs SCO live match preview

The previous contest between these two teams saw the Strikers beat the Scorchers by 71 runs. Batting first, the Strikers scored 165-8 in their 20 overs with opener Philip Salt scoring a half-century (51). Rashid Khan was the other top scorer for the side scoring 29 runs from just 13 balls at the end of the innings. For the Scorchers, Jhye Richardson was the most successful bowler picking up 3 wickets for 30 runs from 4 overs.

Chasing 166 to win, the Scorchers batsmen never really got going with only four batsmen getting into double digits thanks to some fine bowling effort from the Strikers bowlers. Liam Livingstone top-scored for the side with 22 runs as the Scorchers were bowled out for 94 runs. For the Strikers, all five bowlers picked up 2 wickets apiece with Rashid Khan (2/18) and Wes Agar (2/16) being the pick of the bowlers for the side. This time around, the Scorchers will look to perform better and even the scores by winning the match.

STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Probable STR vs SCO playing 11

STR: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

SCO: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STR vs SCO Dream11 team

Rashid Khan

Daniel Worrall

Mitchell Marsh

Alex Carey

STR vs SCO match prediction: STR vs SCO Dream11 team

STR vs SCO live: STR vs SCO match prediction

As per our STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction, STR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction, top picks and STR vs SCO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STR vs SCO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Perth Scorchers / Twitter

