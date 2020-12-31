STR Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in Match 21 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STR vs SCO match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The STR vs SCO live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, December 31. Here, we take a look at STR vs SCO live scores, STR vs SCO match prediction and STR vs SCO playing 11.
The previous contest between these two teams saw the Strikers beat the Scorchers by 71 runs. Batting first, the Strikers scored 165-8 in their 20 overs with opener Philip Salt scoring a half-century (51). Rashid Khan was the other top scorer for the side scoring 29 runs from just 13 balls at the end of the innings. For the Scorchers, Jhye Richardson was the most successful bowler picking up 3 wickets for 30 runs from 4 overs.
Game on. 🔥 An important match for us today 💪— Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 31, 2020
🆚 Strikers
📺 4:15pmWST @7Cricket + @FoxCricket #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ysnSFubFup
Chasing 166 to win, the Scorchers batsmen never really got going with only four batsmen getting into double digits thanks to some fine bowling effort from the Strikers bowlers. Liam Livingstone top-scored for the side with 22 runs as the Scorchers were bowled out for 94 runs. For the Strikers, all five bowlers picked up 2 wickets apiece with Rashid Khan (2/18) and Wes Agar (2/16) being the pick of the bowlers for the side. This time around, the Scorchers will look to perform better and even the scores by winning the match.
STR: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed
SCO: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar
Rashid Khan
Daniel Worrall
Mitchell Marsh
Alex Carey
As per our STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction, STR should be the favourites to win the match.
