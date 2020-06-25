Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes Mocked On Twitter For Expressions In Temperature Check Photos

England pacers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes were trolled by fans on Twitter over their expressions while taking a COVID-19 test recently. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) shared images of England players getting their temperatures checked on their official Twitter handle and fans were quick to take a jibe on the two England pacers. Last month, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes became the first cricketers to return to individual training after the coronavirus break.

Life in the bubble begins 🧪😷 pic.twitter.com/xwisWunmu4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 25, 2020

The ECB on Wednesday made an announcement that no England cricketers tested positive for the coronavirus prior to a training group assembling at the Ageas Bowl ahead of next month’s Test series against the West Indies. The board also announced that apart from players, tests was also conducted on support staff, match officials and employees of the board between from June 3 to 23 and there was not a single person who tested positive for COVID-19.

England vs West Indies 2020: Fans react to Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes image

@chriswoakes' expression is like a baby tasting a lemon for the first time 😂 — Sakina🌻 (@ssakiinaa) June 25, 2020

Broady looks like he is dreaming of every Warner wicket he got last summer 😂 — Met. (@AFCMet) June 25, 2020

England vs West Indies 2020 schedule

Ahead of the England vs West Indies 2020 series, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes along with all-rounders Ben Stokes and James Anderson resumed training, becoming the first set of cricketers to do so following the coronavirus break. The first Test of the England vs West Indies 2020 series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently on July 16 and July 24 respectively. The ECB, while announcing the proposed schedule, had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for the England Men and England Women's teams this summer will be determined at a later date.

Mohammad Hafeez slammed by PCB for revealing COVID-19 reports

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez recently stunned everyone by revealing details about the coronavirus test that he underwent on a personal capacity, returning negative. Following the revelation, PCB CEO Wasim Khan, while speaking on a YouTube channel named Cricket Baaz, said that he spoke to Mohammad Hafeez and made it clear to him that the PCB was disappointed by the way he had handled the entire affair. Wasim Khan added that as an individual, Mohammad Hafeez has a right to take a private test but he should have informed the PCB first.

(IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)