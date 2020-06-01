Jofra Archer 'best Gamer' In England Team, Obsessed With Call Of Duty: Stuart Broad

England pacer Jofra Archer made his international debut in 2019. For his many dazzling spells at the 2019 World Cup and throughout the 2019 Ashes series, the right-arm bowler was recently named one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2019. While the cricketer has earned many words of admiration from the cricketing fraternity, his England teammate and veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad recently praised the gaming talents of Jofra Archer.

Coronavirus UK: Stuart Broad praises Jofra Archer’s gaming skills

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the United Kingdom (UK) has brought cricketing activities to a standstill. With no cricketing action on offer, Stuart Broad was recently involved in an interview with the Daily Mail. When asked about his obsession with gaming, the 33-year old said that he enjoys playing games like FIFA, Call of Duty and has a lot of fun playing them on tours.

Stuart Broad also described his fellow pacer Jofra Archer as someone who plays the most games among all his teammates. He also said that Archer is the best gamer in the England dressing room. Although, Broad later admitted that he is just being “generous” and will probably get a “moody text” by Jofra Archer if he had not crowned him as the best.

Jofra Archer shows off expertise with Call of Duty, watch video

Coronavirus UK: Jofra Archer on his obsession with Call of Duty

Earlier in March amid the coronavirus UK lockdown, Jofra Archer also revealed about his obsession with Call of Duty and other popular multiplayer online games while writing for the same publication. Archer revealed that he is currently spending a lot of time playing Call of Duty on his Xbox with his England teammates, especially with all-rounder Tom Curran.

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer in Rajasthan Royals

During the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading and transfer window, Jofra Archer became one of the 11 cricketers to be retained by Rajasthan Royals for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹7.2 crore (US$955,895). The right-arm pacer has been part of the Rajasthan Royals team since the IPL 2018.

